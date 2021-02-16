Mitch Bewley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mitch Bewley has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Mitch Bewley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Lakelyn Nova 17h · My heart breaks for your kids and your family! You were so fun to hang around back in the day! Memories I’ll keep forever Rest easy Mitch Bewley
Source: (1) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Steve Ford
Rest easy Mitch. I wish there was more I could do but I felt the need to put something out there for all those that loved him. The family is going to try to get as many trucks at his funeral as possible, I will post the details as I get them. *I dont own the rights to this music*
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.