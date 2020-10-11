Mitch Compeaux Death – Dead :Mitch Compeaux Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Mitch Compeaux has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

” Tulane Green Wave on Twitter: “We have lost another great friend and supporter. Our thoughts are with the Compeaux and @TUGreenbackers families during this difficult time.”

We have lost another great friend and supporter. Our thoughts are with the Compeaux and @TUGreenbackers families during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PerJdSRWjq — Tulane Green Wave (@TulaneAthletics) October 10, 2020

Tributes

———————— –