Mitch Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mitch Henderson has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Mitch Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

This evening I found out about the loss of a good friend Mitch Henderson. His family is in our thoughts and prayers, he was a great guy. Posted by Sparky’s Hardcore Customs on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Lincoln Addict 5h · Horrible news yesterday that a friend of ours, Mitch Henderson @mitchhendersondesigns, passed away! He built a lot of amazing stuff over the years including a pair of verts at the same time! We had him on @ourlifestylepodcast Ep. 47 in Dec ‘17! Here is 1 with a pic of both engines. cred on first image @onthegrounddesigns

Source: (20+) Lincoln Addict – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Colorado Custom / cccyclewheels

1h ·

Rest in peace Mitch Henderson

@mitchhendersondeigns

Our prayers and wish you and your family

#Repost @lincolnaddict

—

Horrible news yesterday that a friend of ours, Mitch Henderson @mitchhendersondesigns, passed away! He built a lot of amazing stuff over the years including a pair of verts at the same time! We had him on @ourlifestylepodcast Ep. 47 in Dec ‘17!

Here is 1 with a pic of both engines. 📸 cred on first image @onthegrounddesigns.

Killer Ridez, Inc.

3h ·

Saddened to hear that our old customer and friend Mitch Henderson passed away yesterday. He was an icon in the truck and street rod scene. R.I.P. Brother