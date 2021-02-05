Mitch Henderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mitch Henderson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Mitch Henderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
This evening I found out about the loss of a good friend Mitch Henderson. His family is in our thoughts and prayers, he was a great guy.
Posted by Sparky’s Hardcore Customs on Thursday, February 4, 2021
Lincoln Addict 5h · Horrible news yesterday that a friend of ours, Mitch Henderson @mitchhendersondesigns, passed away! He built a lot of amazing stuff over the years including a pair of verts at the same time! We had him on @ourlifestylepodcast Ep. 47 in Dec ‘17! Here is 1 with a pic of both engines. cred on first image @onthegrounddesigns
Colorado Custom / cccyclewheels
1h ·
Rest in peace Mitch Henderson
@mitchhendersondeigns
Our prayers and wish you and your family
Horrible news yesterday that a friend of ours, Mitch Henderson @mitchhendersondesigns, passed away! He built a lot of amazing stuff over the years including a pair of verts at the same time! We had him on @ourlifestylepodcast Ep. 47 in Dec ‘17!
Here is 1 with a pic of both engines. 📸 cred on first image @onthegrounddesigns.
Killer Ridez, Inc.
3h ·
Saddened to hear that our old customer and friend Mitch Henderson passed away yesterday. He was an icon in the truck and street rod scene. R.I.P. Brother
