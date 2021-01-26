Mitch Magnus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mitch Magnus has Died.

Mitch Magnus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Prather Tools LLC Snap-on 1d · My dear friend, Mitch Magnus passed away on Saturday. The service has not yet been scheduled but I will be out of the route for his funeral later this week. Some of you on the South Dakota side of my route may have known him or purchased tools from him as a student. He had an amazing career with Snap-on and taught me so much. I will miss him every day.

Source: (20+) Prather Tools LLC Snap-on – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Michelle L Bennett

This is very sad. Mitch was a awesome person and wonderful to work with. He will truly be missed. Prayers to his family and Snap-on family as well. 🙏❤️🙏❤️

Julie Sunderman

So Sorry For Your Loss…Prayers For All Who Loved Him🙏🙏

Don Sirchia

Dan….it was very sad to learn that Mitch had passed away. I’m sorry for your loss.

Debbie Wehrer

Sending prayers and hugs to you and his entire family. I know he was a very special friend of yours