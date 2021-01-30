Mitch Stone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mitch Stone of cincinnati has Died

Mitch Stone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mitch Stone has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 29. 2020

Mitch Stone has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

WLWT 4d · Rest in Peace The University of Cincinnati football team is mourning the sudden loss of Mitch Stone, who was adopted into the team after being diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 11 years old.

Source: (20+) WLWT – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Catherine McCoy

God Bless Mitch Stone he is up in heaven with God ❤️ condolences to everyone that is left behind Plymouth Massachusetts

Hope Stacy DuBose

Sending prayers to his family & friends.

RIP God’s newest angel

