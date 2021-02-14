Mitchell Penton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :32 year old Phillip Mabry has been charged with intoxication manslaughter on a police officer.

By | February 14, 2021
0 Comment

Mitchell Penton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :32 year old Phillip Mabry has been charged with intoxication manslaughter on a police officer.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

Mitchell Penton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Northeast Texas Scanner 8h  · 32 year old Phillip Mabry has been charged with intoxication manslaughter on a police officer. He is the one reported to have hit DPD Officer Mitchell Penton while working another accident scene. Phillip is said to have been traveling at a high rate of speed running over the road flares then striking Officer Penton vehicle. Pentons vehicle then hit him. He was rush to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Source: Northeast Texas Scanner – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. 
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.