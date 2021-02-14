Mitchell Penton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :32 year old Phillip Mabry has been charged with intoxication manslaughter on a police officer.

Mitchell Penton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Northeast Texas Scanner 8h · 32 year old Phillip Mabry has been charged with intoxication manslaughter on a police officer. He is the one reported to have hit DPD Officer Mitchell Penton while working another accident scene. Phillip is said to have been traveling at a high rate of speed running over the road flares then striking Officer Penton vehicle. Pentons vehicle then hit him. He was rush to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

