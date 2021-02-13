Mitchell Penton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton. He was killed last night by an alleged drunk driver.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton. He was killed last night by an alleged drunk driver, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
This is Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton. He was killed last night by an alleged drunk driver. He had only served for two years. He leaves behind a wife he married just last October and an unborn son that will never know his father. pic.twitter.com/9Y5JtUxC9S
— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) February 13, 2021
