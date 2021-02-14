Mitchell Penton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mitchell Penton has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Mitchell Penton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Police Supporter 6h · R.I.P. Officer Mitchell Penton E.O.W 2-13-21 Dallas Police Department, TX Officer Mitchell Penton was struck and killed by a vehicle operated by an intoxicated driver. This is a sad reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face each day. Officer Penton, we honor your young life which you dedicated to being a police officer and we pray for the comfort of your loved ones, Both Blood and Blue. True Heroes NEVER Die! Now you will surely be patrolling the streets in Heaven and doing your best to watch over all of us down here! FLY FREE News Link:
Source: Police Supporter – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
RSU Athletics is sad to announce that a member of our Hillcat Family has passed away. Mitchell Penton was killed in the line of duty early today, Saturday, February 13. He served as an officer for the Dallas Police Department. https://t.co/NgHXDqvdun pic.twitter.com/vzAjNyuT5A
— RSU Men's Soccer (@rsumsoccer) February 13, 2021
Heartbreaking. Police salute fallen Officer Mitchell Penton outside the hospital as "a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family," in a video shared by Chief Eddie Garcia https://t.co/hc6gCc8UP6 pic.twitter.com/9kQU7J6zKf
— WFAA (@wfaa) February 13, 2021
