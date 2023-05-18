Mitochondrial Donation Treatment: Mitochondrial Donation Treatment: A Groundbreaking Approach to Treating Life-Threatening Diseases in the Womb

Mitochondrial Donation Treatment: A Breakthrough in IVF

Introduction

Mitochondrial Donation Treatment (MDT) is a rare IVF procedure that involves the genetic material of three people. The technique is performed to prevent life-threatening diseases from being passed down to the child.

The Science Behind MDT

MDT is a technique used to replace diseased mitochondria with healthy ones to prevent the transfer of mitochondrial diseases from the mother to the offspring. Mitochondrial material comes from mitochondria, present in the nucleus of a cell. While our cells have the nucleus that contains the genetic material from both parents, mitochondria, the powerhouse of a cell, is inherited only from the mother. It has its own DNA structure that mutates, leading to life-threatening problems such as epilepsy, stroke-like problems, and other diseases that can affect the organs.

The Process of MDT

In MDT, the cell material is taken from the donor, and the genes or nuclear material is taken from the biological mother and father. The child born will have the genetic material of the parents, while the mitochondrial material will be from the donor. The technique is still in the experimental stage, and prenatal tests are conducted to rule out any inherited problems.

The Advancements in MDT

Earlier, a pre-implantation genetic procedure was done to remove mitochondrial diseases. However, MDT is a more improvised technique. While the MDT procedure has been reported in the UK and the US, India hasn’t reported any cases yet. The technique requires approval from the IVF societies and the government of India.

The Challenges in MDT

MDT is a new research technique that has a lot of social, legal, and ethical issues. The technique hasn’t been approved in many countries yet. In India, the procedure hasn’t started yet. It will require some time to be executed by health professionals in a proper manner.

Conclusion

MDT is a breakthrough in IVF that offers hope to couples who are at risk of passing down life-threatening diseases to their offspring. While the technique is still in the experimental stage, it has the potential to revolutionize the field of IVF. However, the procedure needs to be approved by the government and the IVF societies and should be executed by health professionals in a proper manner.

News Source : Daphne Clarance

Source Link :What is Mitochondrial Donation Treatment? The unique way to treat fatal diseases in womb/