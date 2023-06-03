“mix vegetable raita recipe”: Musarat’s Recipe for Mixed Vegetable Raita | Raita Banane Ka Tarika by Musarat

Mix Vegetables Raita Recipe By Musarat

Introduction

Raita is a traditional Indian condiment that is made with yogurt and mixed with a variety of vegetables and spices. It is a refreshing and healthy dish that can be served as a side dish with any meal. Today, we will be sharing a delicious mix vegetables raita recipe by Musarat.

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 small cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

Instructions

Take a bowl and add the yogurt to it. Whisk it until it becomes smooth. Add the chopped cucumber, grated carrot, finely chopped onion, chopped tomato, finely chopped green chili, and chopped cilantro to the bowl. Season the mixture with cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well. Cover the bowl and refrigerate the mixture for 30 minutes to an hour. Before serving, give the mixture a final stir and garnish it with some extra cilantro leaves. Your delicious mix vegetables raita is ready to be served.

Health Benefits

Raita is a healthy and refreshing dish that has many health benefits. Yogurt is rich in probiotics and can help improve digestion. It is also a good source of protein and can help keep you feeling full for longer periods of time. Vegetables like cucumber, carrot, and tomato are rich in vitamins and minerals. They can help boost your immune system and keep you healthy. The spices used in this recipe, cumin powder and coriander powder, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Conclusion

Mix vegetables raita is a delicious and healthy dish that can be served as a side dish with any meal. It is easy to make and can be customized to your liking. You can add or subtract vegetables depending on what you have on hand. This recipe by Musarat is sure to be a hit with your family and friends. Try it out today and enjoy a refreshing and healthy dish!

