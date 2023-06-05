Mixed Martial Artist Sherry Schmidt Involved in June 5th Traffic Collision

Sherry Schmidt’s Traffic Collision and Mixed Martial Arts

On June 5, Sherry Schmidt was involved in a traffic collision. Despite the accident, she continued to pursue her passion for mixed martial arts.

Sherry’s determination and dedication to the sport allowed her to overcome the setback and continue to excel in her training. She used her experience from the accident as motivation to push herself even harder, both mentally and physically.

Sherry’s resilience serves as a reminder that obstacles can be overcome with the right mindset and determination.

