“Mixology Set for Home Bartenders” : Complete Your Home Bar Setup with ROCKSLY Mixology Bartender Kit and Cocktail Shaker Set – 10 Essential Bar Tools and Bamboo Stand Included for Perfect Drink Mixing (Silver)

The Perfect Home Cocktail Kit: ROCKSLY Mixology Bartender Kit and Cocktail Shaker Set for Drink Mixing with 10 Bar Set Tools and Bamboo Stand | Complete Bartender Kit in Silver



Price: $41.90

(as of Jun 04,2023 10:00:00 UTC – Details)





The ROCKSLY Mixology Bartender Kit and Cocktail Shaker Set is the perfect addition to any home bar. This 10-piece cocktail set includes all the essential tools you need to become the mixologist you’ve always wanted to be. The cobbler shaker, strainer, double jigger, bar spoon, ice tongs, bottle opener, muddler, and pourers are all made from SS304 silver stainless steel alloy, making them durable and rust-resistant.

One of the standout features of this bartender kit is the elegant organization it provides. The overlapping wooden bar stand not only looks great, but it also keeps your bar supplies clean, separate, and scratch-free. No more digging through a junk drawer to find your favorite bar tool, everything is easily accessible and organized.

This bartender kit is also the perfect gift for your favorite home bartender. Don’t overspend on unnecessary, showy bar tools that just get in the way. Gift the bartender set that every amateur mixologist needs. With this kit, they’ll have everything they need to get started and get talented. The three-piece cobbler shaker with a built-in strainer is easy to use, and the collection of bar tools is specially curated to enable them to perfect their mixology craft.

In conclusion, the ROCKSLY Mixology Bartender Kit and Cocktail Shaker Set is a must-have for any home bar. The elegant organization, durable stainless steel tools, and all the essential tools included make it the perfect kit for any amateur mixologist. And if you’re looking for a gift for your favorite home bartender, look no further. Give the gift of mixology with this complete bartender kit.



