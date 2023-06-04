Miyu Kato from Japan Disqualified after Accidentally Hitting the Net in a Video







VIDEO: Miyu Kato of Japan Disqualified for Accidentally Hitting…

Miyu Kato video Japan badminton Disqualified accident Hitting opponent Olympic sportsmanship

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Miyu Kato, a Japanese tennis player, was disqualified from the women’s doubles at the Australian Open after accidentally hitting her partner with a ball. Kato and her partner, Wang Yafan of China, were playing against the American duo, Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi, when the incident occurred.During the match, Kato hit a ball in frustration towards the back of the court but it inadvertently struck Wang in the back. Despite Kato’s apology, the umpire was left with no choice but to disqualify the pair due to the “unintentional” act of hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court.The incident was a disappointing end to the tournament for Kato and Wang, who were scheduled to play in the quarterfinals.