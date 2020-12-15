MJ MONTANA Death -Obituary – Dead : MJ MONTANA has Died .

MJ MONTANA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Beau Drury is feeling sad with Mary Prescott. Yesterday at 5:21 AM · RIP Mary, MJ MONTANA, We didn’t allways see eye to eye but we allways remained mates you fought your demons for far too long rest easy bud you will be missed by many and the world is gonna be a much different place without you

Tributes

Rebecca Boggiano wrote

Oh my god this is the worst news such a beautiful soul may she Rest In Peace

Bettina Mayer wrote

Omg that’s so so sad

Way too young to be gone and she actually was a really nice girl she just had this bad arse image.

Damian Smith wrote

You was number #1 and the most beautiful in my eyes MJ.

R.I.P MJ OX

Amändã Hërnãndėz wrote

I’m absolutely shattered to hear this!!! The world has lost a beautiful soul! I’m saddened to hear you could no longer fight your demons! May you Rest In Peace .

Stacy Roy Ludwig wrote

I remember being at the ship n dock inn drinking the first time one of the strippers convinced her to jump up on stage and take her clothes off RIP ya legend.