“MLB game live stream”: How to Choose and Watch Major League Baseball Games

Guardians vs. Mets MLB Odds and Prediction

The Cleveland Guardians travel to New York to take on the Mets in an interleague matchup. With the calendar winding down to June, both teams are struggling to find their footing this season. However, the Mets have won back-to-back games and are trending upwards. The Guardians, on the other hand, are coming off a win against the White Sox but have a sub-.500 record.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Mets Odds

The MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel, give the Mets a -1.5 (+132) spread advantage. The over/under is set at 8.5 (-118).

How to Watch Guardians vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes/SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 ET/4:10 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have one of the worst statistical offenses in the MLB and will need their pitching staff to step up if they want to win. Cal Quantrill has dialed up three consecutive quality starts and holds the key to the treasure. In his only career start against the Mets, Quantrill gave up two runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. If he starts strong, the Guardians have a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets rely on the long ball but have yet to replicate last season’s success. However, Carlos Carrasco is familiar with the Guardians as he spent his first 12 seasons with the then-Indians. Despite his nagging elbow injury, Carrasco would love to exact revenge upon his former team. The Mets will need production from players other than Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil could be the key to their success. If the Mets can string together hits and remain consistent with the bats, they have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Guardians-Mets Prediction & Pick

In this interleague matchup, we predict that the Mets will cover the spread and protect their home-field advantage. Our final prediction and pick are for the Mets to win by -1.5 (+132).

1. Baseball prediction

2. MLB picks

3. Live streaming MLB

4. How to bet on MLB games

5. MLB game schedule

News Source : Griffin Conant

Source Link :Prediction, pick, how to watch MLB game/