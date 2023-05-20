“MLB live stream”: Tips for Selecting and Watching MLB Games

The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels

The Minnesota Twins still lead the American League Central Division, but they are only 24-21 after losing 5-4 to the Angels on Friday night in the first game of this weekend series. The rest of the A.L. Central is under .500, and the Detroit Tigers are the second-place team in the division. What does that say about the Twins? Certainly not that they’re a good team.

Twins vs. Angels MLB Odds

Here are the Twins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Angels Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-192)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Twins vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports North (Twins) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:07 p.m. ET/7:07 p.m. PT

*Watch Twins-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins trailed early in Friday night’s game, then took a lead, and then let it get away in the latter innings. That’s a really tough loss for this team to absorb, but with the rest of the Twins’ division floundering, it’s not as though Minnesota is in a state of crisis. It’s not. The Twins are in a natural bounce-back spot here. These are evenly-matched teams, and the laws of averages being what they are, it’s more likely that Minnesota will punch back here rather than eat yet another close loss to the Halos, whose bullpen remains shaky.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels continue to get timely hits. They produced huge late runs to come back against the Baltimore Orioles — the team with the second-best record in Major League Baseball entering play on Saturday — earlier this week. Then they came back against the Twins on Friday night after losing their early lead. The Angels have not yet arrived at a moment which sends them into a tailspin. They did begin to suffer in May of 2022, but May of 2023 has — to this point — represented a very different story for the Halos. They are feeling good. They are riding the wave. They won a Friday game started by Joe Ryan, one of Minnesota’s best pitchers. They should be able to handle this next game on Saturday.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very evenly matched, and Friday’s game felt like a coin flip the whole way. It is best to stay away from this game and seek other betting opportunities elsewhere.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Twins +1.5

1. MLB game prediction

2. MLB pick of the day

3. How to watch MLB games live

4. Best ways to stream MLB games

5. MLB game analysis and predictions

News Source : Matthew Zemek

Source Link :Prediction, pick, how to watch MLB game/