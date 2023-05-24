“MLB National Odds”: MLB Game: Nationals Predicted Odds, Pick, and Viewing Guide

Juan Soto Continues His Return to Washington as Padres Visit Nationals

The San Diego Padres visit the Washington Nationals in a continuation of their MLB series. The Padres won their last game against the Nationals 7-4, with Juan Soto hitting a home run in his return to Washington. The Padres have been struggling lately, losing 11 of their last 15 games, but have won their last two. The Nationals, on the other hand, have the fifth-best team batting average in the majors but rank low in total bases, slugging, and home runs. They are averaging just 4.1 runs per game this year but have been showing some power lately.

MLB Odds: Padres-Nationals Odds

The MLB odds for the Padres-Nationals game are as follows:

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How to Watch Padres vs. Nationals

The game will be broadcast on BSSD/MASN2 and can be streamed on MLB.TV. The game starts at 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT.

Why the Padres Could Cover the Spread

The Padres have been struggling lately, but they have won their last two games. They have scored just 37 runs in their last 15 games, with 14 of them coming in the last two. However, they are 10-2 this year when they score six or more runs in a game. Juan Soto, who hit a home run in his return to Washington, will be the focus of the game. He is hitting .343 on the month, with an OBP of .459. Fernando Tatis Jr. has also been showing some power as of late. He has five home runs this month but is only hitting .266 on the month. Ryan Weathers will be making his fifth start of the year in this game.

Why the Nationals Could Cover the Spread

The Washington Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in the major leagues this year, but they rank low in total bases, slugging, and home runs. They are averaging just 4.1 runs per game this year, and with a team ERA of 4.40, the result is the Nationals sitting at 20-28 on the season. Jeimer Candelario has the highest ISO number on the team at .185, good for 63rd in the major. On the mound today will be Trevor Williams, who has been fairly consistent this season.

Final Padres-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to which sets of bats wake up. Both pitchers are similar, and they are both going to give up a few runs, but most likely will not have themselves blown out of the game. With how the Padres hit yesterday, they can continue that again today. The final prediction and pick are for the Padres to cover the spread at -1.5 (+100).

