MLB Nationals Odds: MLB Nationals Game: Odds, Forecast, Selection, and Viewing Guide

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals: MLB Odds, Prediction & How to Watch

The rubber match of the three-game series between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals is set to take place, and it’s time to look at the MLB odds, make a prediction, and discuss how to watch the game.

Padres Struggling Offensively

The Padres have been struggling offensively lately, having lost 12 of their last 16 games. In their previous game, they managed just four hits, but two of them were home runs. They will be without Manny Machado in this game and are hoping to win the series against the Nationals.

MLB Odds: Padres-Nationals Odds

The MLB odds for the Padres-Nationals game, courtesy of FanDuel, are as follows:

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-125)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+104)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Padres vs. Nationals

The game will be available to watch on BSSD/MASN2. You can also stream it on MLB.TV. The game starts at 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT. If you want to watch MLB games live, you can try fuboTV for free.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have been struggling lately, but they are still in a position to win their first series in a while. They have scored just 40 runs in their last 16 games, but they are 10-2 when they score six or more runs in a game. Rougned Odor has been productive lately, and Juan Soto’s OPS is impressive. Blake Snell will be on the mound for the Padres, and while he’s had a rough season, the team has won one game with him starting.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Alex Call drove in two runs in the previous game, and Jeimer Candelario will be looking to have a better day at the plate. Lane Thomas has been hitting the ball well, and Jake Irvin will be on the mound for the Nationals. He’s had a mix of good and bad starts this season, but if he performs well, the Nationals could win.

Final Prediction & Pick

This game is unlikely to be a low-scoring affair, as Blake Snell has struggled this season. The Nationals are the better-hitting team overall, and if they can get some power, they should be able to win. Our final prediction and pick for the game is Nationals +1.5 (+104).

Baseball betting MLB odds Live stream MLB games Betting tips for Nationals games Expert analysis of Nationals games

News Source : Bryan Logan

Source Link :Nationals Odds: Prediction, pick, how to watch MLB game/