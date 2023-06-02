“MLB Natural Clean Up Adjustable Hat” : Adult One Size ’47 MLB Natural Clean Up Adjustable Cap

Adjustable \’47 MLB Natural Clean Up Cap Hat for Adults in One Size



Price: $25.80 - $25.39

(as of Jun 02,2023 20:12:34 UTC – Details)





Are you a die-hard fan of your favorite baseball team and want to show off your team spirit in a stylish way? Look no further than the officially-licensed MLB team gear from ’47. Their signature style, the ’47 Clean Up adjustable hat, is a time-tested favorite of sports fans around the world.

This garment wash, relaxed fit cap features an adjustable back, making it a one-size-fits-most option. Not only is it comfortable, but it’s also stylish and will show off your great fashion sense while also displaying your support for your team. The front of the hat shows detailed team logos in high-quality raised cotton embroidery, making the centerpiece of each cap pop with more dimension and color.

The garment wash process gives the cap a softer “broken-in” look and feel without losing any of the brightness or color in the logos. Made from 100% cotton twill material, the hat is durable and able to stand up to any daily wear and tear. The adjustable headband assures a perfect fit for any head size.

’47 provides the quality all true fans desire in their gear. The company’s success comes from never forgetting their roots. In 1947, twin brothers and Italian immigrants, Arthur and Henry D’Angelo founded their company Twins Enterprises in Boston, MA. The D’Angelos sold pennants and other sports memorabilia on the streets around Fenway Park and were able to grow their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle brand that melds sport and style. Now known as ’47, they produce a unique mix of the finest headwear and apparel with an unparalleled attention to detail, which has helped establish them as a premium global sportswear brand, well-known by fans the world over. ’47 is proud to be an Officially Licensed partner with the key professional American sports leagues — MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLS — as well as over 650 NCAA colleges & universities.

Not only is the ’47 Clean Up adjustable hat stylish and durable, but it’s also practical. Its dimensions are 4 x 4 x 2 inches, and it weighs only 4 ounces, making it easy to take with you on the go. The hat features a buckle closure and is machine washable, so you can keep it looking fresh and clean for every game day.

One of the best things about the ’47 Clean Up adjustable hat is that it’s a unisex option, meaning anyone can wear it to show off their team spirit. It’s the perfect addition to any outfit, whether you’re going to the game or just running errands. And because it’s adjustable, it’s guaranteed to fit anyone comfortably.

In conclusion, if you’re a baseball fan looking to show off your team spirit in style, the ’47 Clean Up adjustable hat is the perfect option for you. With its high-quality logos, comfortable fit, and durable design, it’s sure to become your go-to accessory for every game day and beyond. Plus, with ’47’s commitment to quality and attention to detail, you can trust that you’re getting a premium product that will last for years to come. So why wait? Show off your team spirit in style with the ’47 Clean Up adjustable hat today!



