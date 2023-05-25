Josefrailin Alcántara : MLB prospect sought in shooting death of friend in Dominican Republic

Police in the Dominican Republic are searching for Josefrailin Alcántara, a baseball prospect in the Major League, who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man. Alcántara, who played in the Chicago Cubs minor league, is alleged to have shot his friend during an argument in a car over RD$150,000, equivalent to $2,747.68 USD, before fleeing. His cousin, who was with him at the time, was arrested. Police found a bullet and blood stains in the car. Alcántara received a $500,000 bonus when he signed with the Cubs.

Ex-Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcántara sought in connection with shooting death: report

News Source : Alec Gearty

Josefrailin Alcántara Shooting death Ex-Cubs prospect Suspect sought Homicide investigation