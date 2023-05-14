Mlb Standings : MLB Standings: Who’s on Top and Who’s Struggling?

Which Teams are Leading and Lagging in the MLB Standings?

The MLB season is in full swing, and fans across the country are keeping a close eye on the standings. As teams battle it out on the diamond, some are rising to the top, while others are struggling to keep pace. Here’s a look at who’s on top and who’s struggling in the MLB standings.

American League

In the American League, the Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty atop the East division. With a record of 33-23, they’ve been playing some of the best baseball in the league, thanks in large part to their potent offense. The New York Yankees are nipping at their heels, just two games back, but they’ll need to step up their game if they want to overtake their division rivals.

In the Central division, the Chicago White Sox are the team to beat. With a record of 36-23, they’ve been dominating their opponents with a combination of strong pitching and timely hitting. The Cleveland Indians are currently in second place, but they’ll need to start winning more games if they want to keep pace with the White Sox.

Out West, the Houston Astros are once again the team to beat. With a record of 31-24, they’ve been playing solid baseball all season long. However, they’ll need to watch out for the Oakland Athletics, who are just one game back in the standings. The Seattle Mariners are also hanging tough, just two games behind the Astros.

National League

In the National League, the East division is a tight race between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. The Mets currently hold a one-game lead over the Braves, but Atlanta has been playing some of the best baseball in the league over the past few weeks. The Philadelphia Phillies are also in the mix, just two games back of the Mets.

In the Central division, the Milwaukee Brewers are the team to beat. With a record of 33-26, they’ve been getting solid contributions from both their offense and their pitching staff. The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals are both in striking distance, but they’ll need to start winning more games if they want to catch the Brewers.

Out West, the San Francisco Giants are the surprise team of the season. With a record of 36-21, they’ve been playing some of the best baseball in the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are just two games back, but they’ll need to start winning more games if they want to overtake the Giants. The San Diego Padres are also in the mix, just three games behind the Giants.

Of course, it’s still early in the season, and anything can happen. But as things currently stand, these are the teams that are on top and those that are struggling. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see which teams can maintain their momentum and which ones will falter.

