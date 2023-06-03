MLB Streaming: How to Watch MLB Games Tonight: TV, Streaming and Odds Guide

The MLB lineup today is packed with exciting matchups, but one game that shouldn’t be missed is the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox. The Rays, who hold the best record in the league at 40-18, will take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park at 1:10 PM ET.

For those looking to tune in, the game will be broadcasted on NESN or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Rays will be looking to continue their dominant season behind the bat of key player Wander Franco, who boasts a .298 AVG, 7 HR, and 30 RBI. On the other side, the Red Sox will be relying on Masataka Yoshida, who has a .312 AVG, 7 HR, and 31 RBI.

But the Rays and Red Sox aren’t the only teams in action today. Here’s a breakdown of the other games on the schedule:

The Chicago White Sox (24-35) will face the Detroit Tigers (26-29) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on NBCS-CHI or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The White Sox key player to watch is Andrew Vaughn, who has a .256 AVG, 7 HR, and 39 RBI, while the Tigers will rely on Spencer Torkelson, who has a .239 AVG, 4 HR, and 24 RBI.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) at PNC Park at 4:05 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on SportsNet PT or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Pirates key player is Bryan Reynolds, who has a .277 AVG, 7 HR, and 36 RBI, while the Cardinals will rely on Paul Goldschmidt, who has a .298 AVG, 10 HR, and 26 RBI.

The Washington Nationals (25-32) will face the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) at Nationals Park at 4:05 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on MASN or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Nationals key player to watch is Jeimer Candelario, who has a .269 AVG, 7 HR, and 28 RBI, while the Phillies will rely on Nicholas Castellanos, who has a .311 AVG, 7 HR, and 34 RBI.

The Texas Rangers (36-20) will host the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field at 4:05 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on BSSW or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Rangers key player is Marcus Semien, who has a .294 AVG, 8 HR, and 44 RBI, while the Mariners will rely on Julio Rodríguez, who has a .246 AVG, 10 HR, and 31 RBI.

The New York Mets (30-28) will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (31-27) at Citi Field at 4:10 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on MLB Network or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Mets key player to watch is Pete Alonso, who has a .235 AVG, 20 HR, and 46 RBI, while the Blue Jays will rely on Bo Bichette, who has a .331 AVG, 12 HR, and 39 RBI.

The Houston Astros (34-23) will face the Los Angeles Angels (30-29) at Minute Maid Park at 4:10 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on MLB Network or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Astros key player is Yordan Alvarez, who has a .279 AVG, 15 HR, and 50 RBI, while the Angels will rely on Shohei Ohtani, who has a .262 AVG, 15 HR, and 38 RBI.

The Cincinnati Reds (26-31) will play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on BSOH or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Reds key player to watch is Jonathan India, who has a .278 AVG, 6 HR, and 26 RBI, while the Brewers will rely on Christian Yelich, who has a .258 AVG, 7 HR, and 24 RBI.

The Kansas City Royals (17-40) will face the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium at 4:10 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on BSKC or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Royals key player is Vinnie Pasquantino, who has a .263 AVG, 9 HR, and 26 RBI, while the Rockies will rely on Charlie Blackmon, who has a .277 AVG, 5 HR, and 23 RBI.

The Miami Marlins (30-28) will face the Oakland Athletics (12-47) at LoanDepot Park at 4:10 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on BSFL or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Marlins key player is Jorge Soler, who has a .249 AVG, 17 HR, and 36 RBI, while the Athletics will rely on Esteury Ruiz, who has a .270 AVG, 1 HR, and 24 RBI.

The Minnesota Twins (31-27) will play host to the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at Target Field at 7:15 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on FOX or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Twins key player to watch is Byron Buxton, who has a .220 AVG, 10 HR, and 23 RBI, while the Guardians will rely on José Ramírez, who has a .271 AVG, 6 HR, and 30 RBI.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) will play host to the New York Yankees (34-25) at Dodger Stadium at 7:15 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on FOX or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Dodgers key player is Freddie Freeman, who has a .343 AVG, 10 HR, and 35 RBI, while the Yankees will rely on Aaron Judge, who has a .291 AVG, 18 HR, and 39 RBI.

The San Francisco Giants (28-29) will face the Baltimore Orioles (36-21) at Oracle Park at 10:05 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on NBCS-BA or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Giants key player to watch is LaMonte Wade Jr, who has a .271 AVG, 8 HR, and 17 RBI, while the Orioles will rely on Adley Rutschman, who has a .283 AVG, 8 HR, and 28 RBI.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) will face the Atlanta Braves (33-24) at Chase Field at a time to be determined. The game will be broadcasted on BSAZ or can be streamed live on Fubo (with regional restrictions). The Diamondbacks key player to watch is Carson Kelly, who has a .274 AVG, 8 HR, and 24 RBI, while the Braves will rely on Freddie Freeman, who has a .343 AVG, 10 HR, and 35 RBI.

No matter which game you choose to watch, it’s sure to be an exciting day of MLB action. Don’t forget to check out BetMGM Sportsbook for the latest odds and place your bets using the bonus code “GNPLAY” for special offers. And for those looking to watch all the action without cable, sign up for a free trial to Fubo and catch all the live sports action on your favorite devices.

MLB live stream MLB TV schedule tonight MLB game odds Where to watch MLB games MLB game highlights

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

Source Link :MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds/