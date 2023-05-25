MLB streaming: How to Watch MLB Games Tonight: TV, Streaming & Betting Odds

Today’s MLB Schedule Includes Top Teams in Play
Baseball fans are in for a treat today as some of the league’s top teams take the field. Among the games scheduled for today is the Toronto Blue Jays facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans can catch all the live action with the information provided below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Games
The Cincinnati Reds (21-28) Play the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29)
The Cardinals will play against the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
STL Moneyline: -169
CIN Moneyline: +144
Total: 10.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) Face the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24)
The Blue Jays will take on the Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.305 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)
TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
TB Moneyline: -145
TOR Moneyline: +123
Total: 8.5
The Colorado Rockies (21-29) Host the Miami Marlins (25-25)
The Marlins will play against the Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on SportsNet RM or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.343 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)
MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.251 AVG, 14 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
MIA Moneyline: -123
COL Moneyline: +104
Total: 11
The Washington Nationals (21-28) Play Host to the San Diego Padres (22-27)
The Padres will play against the Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MASN2 or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
SD Moneyline: -176
WSH Moneyline: +151
Total: 9.5
The Detroit Tigers (22-25) Face the Chicago White Sox (21-30)
The White Sox will play against the Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on BSDET or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)
CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
CHW Moneyline: -141
DET Moneyline: +120
Total: 8
The New York Yankees (30-21) Host the Baltimore Orioles (32-17)
The Orioles will play against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on YES or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)
BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
NYY Moneyline: -132
BAL Moneyline: +112
Total: 9
The Atlanta Braves (30-19) Take on the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26)
The Phillies will play against the Braves at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.264 AVG, 5 HR, 35 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
PHI Moneyline: -115
ATL Moneyline: -105
Total: 9
The Chicago Cubs (22-26) Play the New York Mets (25-25)
The Mets will play against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)
NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 18 HR, 43 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
CHC Moneyline: -115
NYM Moneyline: -103
Total: 7
The Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) Face the San Francisco Giants (24-25)
The Giants will play against the Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on BSWI or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)
The Seattle Mariners (25-24) Host the Oakland Athletics (10-41)
The Athletics will play against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on ROOT Sports NW or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Hitters to Watch
SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.289 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
SEA Moneyline: -242
OAK Moneyline: +203
Total: 7.5
Conclusion
Today’s MLB schedule includes some exciting games featuring some of the league’s top teams. Fans can catch all the live action on Fubo and root for their favorite players and teams.
