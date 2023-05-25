MLB streaming: How to Watch MLB Games Tonight: TV, Streaming & Betting Odds

Today’s MLB Schedule Includes Top Teams in Play

Baseball fans are in for a treat today as some of the league’s top teams take the field. Among the games scheduled for today is the Toronto Blue Jays facing off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Fans can catch all the live action with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Games

The Cincinnati Reds (21-28) Play the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29)

The Cardinals will play against the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

STL Moneyline: -169

CIN Moneyline: +144

Total: 10.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (36-15) Face the Toronto Blue Jays (26-24)

The Blue Jays will take on the Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.305 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.327 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

TB Moneyline: -145

TOR Moneyline: +123

Total: 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (21-29) Host the Miami Marlins (25-25)

The Marlins will play against the Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on SportsNet RM or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Elias Díaz (.343 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI)

MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.251 AVG, 14 HR, 30 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

MIA Moneyline: -123

COL Moneyline: +104

Total: 11

The Washington Nationals (21-28) Play Host to the San Diego Padres (22-27)

The Padres will play against the Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MASN2 or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.257 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

SD Moneyline: -176

WSH Moneyline: +151

Total: 9.5

The Detroit Tigers (22-25) Face the Chicago White Sox (21-30)

The White Sox will play against the Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on BSDET or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.273 AVG, 13 HR, 29 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

CHW Moneyline: -141

DET Moneyline: +120

Total: 8

The New York Yankees (30-21) Host the Baltimore Orioles (32-17)

The Orioles will play against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on YES or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 25 RBI)

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.275 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

NYY Moneyline: -132

BAL Moneyline: +112

Total: 9

The Atlanta Braves (30-19) Take on the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26)

The Phillies will play against the Braves at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.330 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)

PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.264 AVG, 5 HR, 35 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

PHI Moneyline: -115

ATL Moneyline: -105

Total: 9

The Chicago Cubs (22-26) Play the New York Mets (25-25)

The Mets will play against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on MLB Network or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG, 3 HR, 24 RBI)

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 18 HR, 43 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

CHC Moneyline: -115

NYM Moneyline: -103

Total: 7

The Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) Face the San Francisco Giants (24-25)

The Giants will play against the Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on BSWI or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.259 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (25-24) Host the Oakland Athletics (10-41)

The Athletics will play against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET. Fans can catch all the live action on ROOT Sports NW or stream it live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.289 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 22 RBI)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

SEA Moneyline: -242

OAK Moneyline: +203

Total: 7.5

Conclusion

Today’s MLB schedule includes some exciting games featuring some of the league’s top teams. Fans can catch all the live action on Fubo and root for their favorite players and teams.

