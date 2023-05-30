MLB Streaming Tonight: Ways to Watch and Bet on MLB Games Tonight: TV, Streaming, and Odds Guide

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs: A Game to Watch on Tuesday’s MLB Slate

In today’s MLB slate, there are several exciting matchups to watch out for, but the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs game is undoubtedly a must-see. Both teams have been performing well lately, and a victory for either side could have significant implications for their respective seasons.

The Rays currently have the best record in the MLB with 39 wins and 17 losses, while the Cubs are struggling with a 23-30 record. However, the Cubs have won three of their last five games and could use a victory against a formidable opponent like the Rays to turn their season around.

On the other hand, the Rays have been dominant from the start of the season and have continued to play at a high level. They currently lead the American League East division and have a comfortable lead over their closest competitors.

One of the players to watch out for in this game is the Rays’ Wander Franco, who has been a revelation since his debut. The 20-year-old has a .298 batting average, seven home runs, and 30 RBI, making him a crucial part of the Rays’ success this season.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will look to their infielder Nico Hoerner, who has a .285 batting average, three home runs, and 25 RBI, to lead them to victory against the Rays. The Cubs will also rely on their starting pitcher Alec Mills to have a strong outing against the Rays’ potent offense.

The game between the Rays and the Cubs is scheduled for 8:05 PM ET and will be broadcasted on MARQ. For viewers without cable, a free trial to Fubo can provide access to the game and other live sports.

Other Exciting MLB Games to Watch

Aside from the Rays versus the Cubs matchup, there are several other exciting games to watch out for in today’s MLB slate.

The New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies, with Pete Alonso and Alec Bohm as the key players to watch out for. The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Milwaukee Brewers, with Bo Bichette and Christian Yelich as the hitters to watch.

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Chicago White Sox, with Shohei Ohtani and Andrew Vaughn as the key players to watch. The Houston Astros will play against the Minnesota Twins, with Yordan Alvarez and Byron Buxton as the hitters to watch.

Conclusion

Today’s MLB slate features several exciting games to watch out for, with the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago Cubs game being a must-see matchup. While the Rays are the favorites to win the game, the Cubs could use a victory to turn their season around.

Aside from the Rays versus the Cubs game, other exciting games to watch out for include the Mets versus the Phillies, the Blue Jays versus the Brewers, the Angels versus the White Sox, and the Astros versus the Twins. With several key players to watch out for in each game, today’s MLB slate is sure to provide plenty of action and excitement for baseball fans.

