“MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Tickets”: Everything You Need to Know about Tickets, Prices, and Date for the MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal Match

Arsenal fans are already looking forward to the 2023-24 season, and the club has announced an exciting pre-season friendly against an MLS All-Stars team. The match is scheduled to take place on July 19, 2023, at the Audi Field Stadium in Washington D.C.

The MLS All-Stars team will be managed by DC United manager and ex-Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney. It promises to be a clash between the best players that the MLS has to offer versus one of the top teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has expressed his excitement about the fixture, saying, “It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. in July. Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season, and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season.”

For fans who want to attend the game, tickets are currently available through Ticketmaster. Prices for the tickets range between $225 and $8,500, depending on the seating and package options.

The Audi Field Stadium, with a capacity of 20,000 seats, is the home of the district’s MLS team – D.C United, as well as Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League. It’s also the home ground of the American Football side DC Defenders in the XFL.

If you’re travelling to watch the game, there are many accommodation options available near the Audi Field Stadium. Fans can check out the best places to stay using the interactive map below.

For fans who can’t make it to the stadium, the game will be available to stream live on the Apple TV app with an MLS Season Pass.

Overall, the pre-season friendly between the MLS All-Stars and Arsenal promises to be a thrilling match. It’s an opportunity for Arsenal to test their skills against some of the best players in the MLS, and for fans to witness an exciting clash between two top teams.

