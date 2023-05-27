MLS jerseys: Exploring the Top-Selling MLS Jerseys

Carlos Vela Continues to Dominate MLS Jersey Sales

Carlos Vela, the Mexican star forward for the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), has once again topped the list of best-selling jerseys in Major League Soccer (MLS). This marks the sixth consecutive season that Vela has held this prestigious title, cementing his status as a fan favorite and one of the most talented players in the league.

The rankings, which were released by MLS on Thursday, were based on the retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 to May 1, 2023. Vela’s jersey sales outpaced those of every other player in the league, reflecting his immense popularity among fans both in the United States and abroad.

While Vela’s dominance of the MLS jersey sales charts is impressive, it is by no means the only noteworthy aspect of the rankings. Two players from Nashville SC, Hany Mukhtar and Walker Zimmerman, also cracked the top three, demonstrating the growing popularity of the expansion team. Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández of the LA Galaxy and Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders rounded out the top five.

Vela’s continued success in the MLS can be attributed to his incredible skill on the field, as well as his charismatic personality and strong connection with fans. Since joining LAFC in 2018, he has been a dominant force, scoring an impressive 57 goals and notching 27 assists in just 79 appearances.

But Vela’s impact goes beyond just his on-field performance. He has become a cultural icon in Los Angeles and beyond, representing the Latino community and inspiring a new generation of soccer players. His jersey sales reflect not only his individual success, but also the passion and support of his fans.

Vela’s impressive streak of leading the MLS in jersey sales shows no signs of slowing down, as he continues to be a dominant force both on and off the field. As the league continues to grow in popularity and attract new fans, it is likely that Vela’s star will continue to rise, cementing his place as one of the greatest players in MLS history.

News Source : Redacción

