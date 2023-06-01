“MLS Season Pass”: “Guide to Watching and Listening: Catch Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC at 7:30 PM on MLS Season Pass for Free”

Charlotte FC Ready to Take on Columbus Crew in Second Season Series

Charlotte FC is gearing up for their second match of the season series against the Columbus Crew. The team is finishing up their road trip in Ohio, where they will face off against their opponents in a crucial match. The last time these sides met, Charlotte emerged victorious with a lone goal from Karol Świderski. However, this time, the Crown will be playing as visitors, and both teams are tied on points, which means there’s a lot at stake.

The Last Time They Met

When Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew last met, the game was held at Bank of America Stadium. The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams having their fair share of chances. However, it was Charlotte who managed to get the breakthrough, with Karol Świderski scoring the only goal of the game. The Crown was ecstatic with the result, and they will be hoping to repeat their success in the upcoming match.

A Lot at Stake

Both Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew are currently tied on points, which means that this upcoming match is critical for both teams. A win for Charlotte will give them a significant advantage over their opponents, while a loss could potentially see them drop down in the standings. On the other hand, a win for Columbus would see them leapfrog Charlotte and move up the table. With so much at stake, both teams will be giving it their all to come out on top.

Charlotte FC’s Road Trip

The Crown has been on a road trip, playing away from home for several matches. While this can be challenging, it has also given the team the opportunity to bond and come together as a unit. Charlotte FC has been performing well on their travels, with several impressive performances and results. The team will be hoping to continue their good form and return home with another win under their belts.

Key Players to Watch

Charlotte FC has several talented players who will be instrumental in their upcoming match against Columbus Crew. Karol Świderski, who scored the winning goal in their last encounter, will be looking to continue his form in front of goal. The team’s captain, Miguel Ángel Guerrero, is also a player to watch. His leadership and ability to control the midfield will be critical for Charlotte’s success. Finally, goalkeeper Brandon Miller has been in excellent form, making several crucial saves in recent matches.

Final Thoughts

Charlotte FC is ready to take on Columbus Crew in their second match of the season series. The team has been performing well on their travels and will be looking to come away with another win. However, with both teams tied on points, the match is crucial for both sides. Charlotte FC has several key players who will be instrumental in their success, and they will be hoping to put in a strong performance. Overall, it promises to be an exciting match, and fans of both teams will be eagerly anticipating the outcome.

MLS Season Pass Columbus Crew Charlotte FC Live streaming Soccer match

News Source : Charlotte Football Club

Source Link :How to Watch & Listen: Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC at 7:30 PM | Watch Free on MLS Season Pass/