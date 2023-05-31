“MLS Season Pass”: MLS Season Pass: Your Guide to Watching and Understanding Matchday 16

New York City FC vs. FC Cincinnati

New York City FC is facing FC Cincinnati in what could be a crucial match for the Cityzens. Normally, NYCFC’s considerable home-field advantage is enough to break up any long runs of poor form. However, Matchday 15’s demoralizing loss to Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia Union at Citi Field bucked that trend and highlighted more serious issues for the Cityzens – namely their tactical limitations without a true striker. DP center back Thiago Martins is also an injury concern.

Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC

Jim Curtin’s Philadelphia Union is looking like the world-beaters most pundits predicted they would be at the start of the year, but upstarts Charlotte FC are nearly just as hot. The well-balanced second-year MLS side has gotten key contributions throughout their lineup, with five different players accounting for their 10 goals scored over a 4W-1L-0D stretch.

Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Toronto FC enjoyed an emotional win amidst a season of turmoil both on and off the field last Saturday, crucially getting two assists from captain and mega-star Lorenzo Insigne. If fellow Italian star Federico Bernardeschi can be successfully reintegrated into the squad after not dressing for Matchday 15 in a “coach’s decision” (Bob Bradley has confirmed he’s available), then hope may still remain for the once-dominant MLS club’s season.

News Source : Casey Dunau

Source Link :Matchday 16: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass/