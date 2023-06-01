MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass: Your Guide to Watching and Understanding Matchday 17

13 Free MLS Games to Watch on Matchday 17

Get ready for a packed weekend of MLS action as 13 free games hit your screens on Matchday 17. With midseason playoff positioning up for grabs, teams will be looking to muster up positive results during these congested parts of the season to secure their place in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC, playing in Leg 2 of the Concacaf Champions League Final on Sunday, will not have a league match this weekend, and both LA Galaxy and Atlanta United are on byes as well.

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

New York City FC’s season hit a new low with their second-straight 3-1 home loss, bringing their record to 0W-5L-1D in their last six matches. New England, slowly getting healthier, will look to take advantage of their weakened opponents and secure a win.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers

A belated Rivalry Week after-party, Round 2 of this Cascadia Cup derby headlines Matchday 17. The Timbers, winless in three, could use a win to jumpstart their form again, while Sounders’ coach Brian Schmetzer would really like to stop losing to the Timbers.

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati are on a historic run, earning the most points in league history (excluding shootout era) through the first 15 matches of a season. Even nicking a point off Cincy at TQL Stadium would be a good result for Chicago, who are nearly midway through a brutal portion of their schedule that features six road trips in seven matches.

Columbus Crew vs. Charlotte FC

Matchday 16 featured a little bit of everything for the Crew, who scored three impressive goals but also conceded two soft goals. If they can get the balance of risk vs. reward right against Charlotte, then a rebound back to the top five of the Eastern Conference is within reach.

Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United

Inter Miami appear to be falling apart at the seams a bit, and the relationship between fans and coach is growing more tense by the match. Three points would be huge for either side in this match, as D.C. are coming off disappointing results of their own.

New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC

RBNY are starting to score just enough to capitalize on having one of the best goals-allowed rates in the league. Orlando, currently in the No. 9 spot in the middle of a logjammed Eastern Conference, will look to pick up their fourth away win of the season to spark an ascent up the table.

Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montréal

The Union look officially recovered from any schedule congestion-related swoon from their Concacaf Champions League venture and are now rolling. But Montréal have proved a tough out since mid-April, going 5W-2L-1D in their last eight matches.

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Austin FC have been flirting with good form over the last four matches, and a home matchup against a struggling RSL offers a perfect opportunity to confirm the recent turnaround.

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC

FC Dallas probably need more goals from players outside of Jesús Ferreira if they want to be a serious threat in the Western Conference. Nashville SC have had their own star-player-needs-more-help problems over the last few years with Hany Mukhtar, but lately, their supporting cast has been stepping up.

Minnesota United FC vs. Toronto FC

The Reds haven’t scored in the last four league matches that both Italian stars, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, started. Could Emanuel Reynoso make his long-awaited return to the matchday squad for Minnesota?

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

Houston have been something of a trainwreck away from home this season, and now a long trip to St. Louis’ daunting CITYPARK awaits. Even without João Klauss and Rasmus Alm, CITY SC look to be a tough test for the up-and-down Dynamo.

Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose gutted out their first away win of the season in Matchday 16 with a gritty 1-0 result over the Western Conference-leading Sounders on Wednesday. Now they need to take advantage of a truly down-and-out side, the Colorado Rapids.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

The Whitecaps are starting to turn expected goals into real goals, dropping six on Houston midweek, while a resurgent Sporting Kansas City have also found the net with ease of late. A barn-burner could be in the making at BC Place.

