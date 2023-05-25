MLS shirt seller: Unveiling the Best-Selling MLS Player Shirts: Who Reigns as the Top Seller?

The Popularity of MLS Players and Their Shirts Sales

It is not an easy thing for a football league to build interest both at home and from other countries around the world, but MLS has done a good job of it over the past 15 years. One of the best ways to see whether there is actually any interest in a league and the player within it is shirt sales. If nobody is buying the shirts, then there is a serious problem.

The Most Popular Player in MLS

The ranking on the MLS store website has revealed that LAFC’s Carlos Vela is the most popular player in MLS when to comes to people choosing his name on the back of their shirt. After being the second-highest seller of jerseys last year behind Welshman Gareth Bale, Vela reached the summit ahead of Germany’s Hany Mukhtar of Nashville and USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman, also of Nashville.

Big Names in the MLS

There are a couple of other notable names in the top 10 too, such as former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez and former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig. In addition to Vela and Chicharito, Inter Miami’s Venezuelan Josef Martinez and Atlanta United’s Argentinian Thiago Almada are sixth and seventh respectively.

Team with the Most Jerseys Sold in the Top 25

The team with the most jerseys sold in the top 25 is the Seattle Sounders, with Jordan Morris (No. 5), Salvadoran-born American Cristian Roldan (No. 12), Uruguayan Nicolas Lodeiro (No. 17), Peruvian Raul Ruidiaz (No. 21) and Brazilian Joao Paulo (No. 25).

The Impact of Popular Players on MLS

The popularity of players like Vela and Hernandez highlights the growing interest in MLS both domestically and internationally. Not only do these players attract fans to watch their team play, but they also drive jersey sales and merchandise revenue for the league. This increased interest and revenue can lead to more investment in the league and its teams, which can ultimately improve the quality of play and attract even more fans.

Furthermore, the presence of international stars like Vela and Hernandez can also inspire young players in the US and Canada to pursue a career in football and strive to reach the same level of success. This can help to develop the talent pool in North America and raise the level of play in the MLS.

Conclusion

The popularity of MLS players and their jersey sales is a good indicator of the growing interest in the league both at home and abroad. Players like Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez are not only driving revenue for their teams and the league, but they are also inspiring a new generation of footballers in the US and Canada. With continued investment and development, the MLS has the potential to become a major player in the global football landscape.

News Source : adapted by SAM

Source Link :Top shirt seller in the MLS revealed: Who is the most popular player?/