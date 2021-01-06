Mluleki George Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mluleki George, the Thabo Mbeki loyalist has Died .

Mluleki George, the Thabo Mbeki loyalist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

JUST IN: Mluleki George, the Thabo Mbeki loyalist who left the ANC in a huff in 2008 to form COPE together with Terror Lekota & Mbazima Shilowa, has died. George once served as deputy defence minister & later had a fallout with Lekota when there was a power struggle within COPE. — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) January 6, 2021

