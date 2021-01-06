Mluleki George Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : sports administrator Mluleki George has Died .

sports administrator Mluleki George has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Anti-apartheid activist and decorated sports administrator Mluleki George has died after contracting #Covid19InSA. He was 72 years old.#RIPMlulekiGeorge | @IOLsport https://t.co/2qaXXle8W8 — IOL News (@IOL) January 6, 2021

IOL News @IOL Anti-apartheid activist and decorated sports administrator Mluleki George has died after contracting #Covid19InSA. He was 72 years old.