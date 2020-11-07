Mluleki Ndobe Death -Dead : Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial secretary Mluleki Ndobe has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial secretary Mluleki Ndobe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.

“Newzroom Afrika on Twitter: “Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial secretary Mluleki Ndobe has died. The cause of his death is not yet known. Ndobe was a former mayor of the Harry Gwala Municipality. For more, Mdumiseni Ntuli, KZN ANC provincial secretary explains. ”

Tributes 

Vusi Khoza wrote
It is with shock that we learn of the untimely passing of KZN Legislature Deputy Speaker, Mluleki Ndobe. We send heartfelt condolenced to the Ndobe family and @ANCKZN May his soul rest in peace.

Zwakele Mncwango @Zwakelem wrote
I’m still shocked to learn the passing of our deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe. A lot can be said about him but people who worked closely with him will agree that he was very humbled and respectful.
Condolences to the @MYANC and his family.
RIP Ndobe

