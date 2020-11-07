Mluleki Ndobe Death -Dead : Former ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy provincial secretary Mluleki Ndobe has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

STATEMENT BY KWAZULU-NATAL PREMIER MR SIHLE ZIKALALA, ON THE PASSING AWAY OF MPL MR MLULEKI NDOBE KZN Government shocked and saddened by the passing of Deputy Speaker Mluleki Ndobe. pic.twitter.com/mBJWiPeE4m — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 7, 2020

[JUST-IN] Former @ANCKZN Deputy Provincial Secretary Mluleki Ndobe is no more.Ndobe shot himself last night. He had been in and out of hospital battling cancer. Ndobe was arrested and charges dropped when he was linked to the killing of #SindisoMagaqa.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/bCG4ZBCW9Y — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) November 7, 2020

It is with shock that we learn of the untimely passing of KZN Legislature Deputy Speaker, Mluleki Ndobe. We send heartfelt condolenced to the Ndobe family and @ANCKZN May his soul rest in peace.

I’m still shocked to learn the passing of our deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe. A lot can be said about him but people who worked closely with him will agree that he was very humbled and respectful.

Condolences to the @MYANC and his family.

RIP Ndobe

Woke up to the news of Mluleki Ndobe’s passing.

For colleagues who have spoken to or interviewed him, I’m sure you can agree that this is a great loss for ANC KZN. pic.twitter.com/YgcgCnfLdZ — ZimasaMatiwane (@ZimasaMatiwane) November 7, 2020

ON behalf of the Government and the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we wish to convey our absolute shock, sadness, and heartache at the sudden and unexpected demise of THE Deputy Speaker of KZN Legislature Mr Mluleki Ndobe. Full statement available at : https://t.co/QDqKaC4d4z — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) November 7, 2020