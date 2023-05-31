“MMA athlete Tim Schultz”: MMA Fighter Tim Schultz from Queensland Battles Life-Threatening Infection in Thailand

Australian MMA Fighter Fights to Save Leg from Amputation

Tim Schultz, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete from Brisbane, is fighting to save his leg from amputation after suffering from a severe leg injury in Thailand. Schultz travelled to Thailand to train for two years and improve his skills to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). However, his dream of fighting in the UFC is now in jeopardy after fracturing his leg while training.

According to Damien Brown, a friend and training partner of Schultz in Brisbane, the MMA athlete sought medical attention when his leg developed a haematoma, or severe bruise. However, his condition did not improve, and a small abscess formed. Schultz underwent surgery three days later, during which his skin was removed from his foot to his knee due to an infection that had eaten away at the tissue in his leg.

Schultz\’s condition worsened, and the infection spread from his foot to the lymph nodes in his groin, causing his leg to swell. Brown stated that Schultz was unable to hold a conversation and was word scrambling, making no sense. Medical staff in Thailand had treated him for the wrong infection, putting his life and limb at risk.

Schultz\’s friends raised enough money for him to fly back to Brisbane on commercial flights under medical escort with an Australian doctor and a paramedic. He is currently waiting for treatment in a Brisbane hospital, where his leg is at risk of amputation. Schultz is in a critical but stable condition, and his friends and family are worried about his long-term mental health.

Schultz had been training in MMA for eight years, with a purple belt in jiu-jitsu and a reputation as a fearsome boxer. He recently won a competition in March and was only three or four wins away from an international opportunity on a large promotion. However, the severity of his injury and the possibility of losing his leg have put his career on hold. Brown is concerned that Schultz will need a skin graft at the least, and it is likely that his fight career is over.

Schultz spent $8,000 on his first three days in a Thai hospital, and his friends raised $15,000 for his flights home. However, his medical bills and treatment costs are likely to be substantial, and his friends and family are raising funds to support him through this difficult time.

In conclusion, Schultz\’s story highlights the risks of pursuing one\’s dreams and the importance of proper medical care. Although Thailand is known for its world-class MMA programs, it is essential to ensure that medical attention is adequate and accurate. Schultz\’s friends and family are rallying together to support him, and the MMA community is sending their well-wishes for his recovery.

News Source : Julia André

Source Link :Queensland MMA athlete Tim Schultz fights for life after suffering infection in Thailand/