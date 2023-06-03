MNIT identified as National Centre for Earthquake Safety of Dams, to work with NDSA on safety standards

National Centre for Earthquake Safety of Dams : National Centre for Earthquake Safety of Dams established at MNIT Jaipur, to develop indigenous capabilities in earthquake safety of dams

A new National Centre for Earthquake Safety of Dams has been established at Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur, marking the first of its kind in India. The centre will focus on developing native capabilities to handle technology issues related to the structural and earthquake safety of dams and will work with dam engineers, regulators, and policy makers in collaboration with the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). MNIT Director Narayan Prasad Padhy announced the centre would conduct a pilot study of select dams across the country to develop and revise safety standards and review the Central Water Commission’s manuals related to the earthquake safety of dams. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has granted ₹30 crore for establishing and operating the centre for the next five years.

News Source : The_Hindu

