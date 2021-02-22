Mo Milani Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mo Milani has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
Mo Milani has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
Stephanie Deese 22h · My heart breaks for the family of Mo Milani and the staff of the Koury Center/ Sheraton in Greensboro today! Such a tragic loss of a fine outstanding man! May he Rest In Peace and wishing his family prayers of healing and strength with the utmost sincere sympathy and love!! His legacy continues on through all of us!!!!
Tributes
Sarah McWhorter
Stephanie, I remember you were one of his favorite people. He respected you soooooo much. I’m still in shock over the news and feel terrible for his family and the hotels left behind.
