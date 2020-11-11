Mo3 Death -Dead : Boosie Badazz Associate and Dallas Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead Today.

By | November 12, 2020
Mo3 Death –Dead :  Boosie Badazz Associate and Dallas Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead Today..

Dallas rapper Mo3 has been pronounced dead after being shot on I-35 highway earlier today. The rapper was only 28 years old, according to a statement posted online on November 11.  2020.
Dallas Police confirmed shooting took place and that the victim Mo3 was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

How it Happened.

Multiples sources confirmed that rapper MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble , was shot multiple times while traveling northbound on I-35 when a car pulled up next to him and allegedly sprayed his vehicle with bullets. The rappers then lost control of his car and it crashed into a concrete barrier before coming to a halt.

What People are Saying

Mo3 Death happened few days after Atlanta rapper King Von, an up-and-comer in the Chicago drill scene, was killed  after being involved in a shooting in Atlanta on Friday morning, November 6.

 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

RIP #MO3… TMZ just confirmed he has passed away… Follow: @yojwayy

Pray for #mo3 🙏🏿

Sitting with a heavy heart…..RIL (god son) mannnnnn…….#mo3 #mo3badazz

Sad stuff man, found out about him like two years ago really talented guy, however I study the practice of Gematria which is used by all factions of entertainment industry to ritually sacrifice these artist on very STRATEGIC Dates, to see the actually proof of what I’m saying check out @seethruthescript for more insight, RIP to this man! Believe me this wasn’t by accident!
