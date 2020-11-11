Mo3 Death –Dead : Boosie Badazz Associate and Dallas Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead Today..
How it Happened.
Multiples sources confirmed that rapper MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble , was shot multiple times while traveling northbound on I-35 when a car pulled up next to him and allegedly sprayed his vehicle with bullets. The rappers then lost control of his car and it crashed into a concrete barrier before coming to a halt.
Rapper #Mo3 Shot n killed 🤦🏾♂️😓 #Mo3shooting #mo3dead #mo3 #Ripmo3 #mo3killed #mo3video pic.twitter.com/inAnLnU7mH
— kariband$music (@karibandsmusic) November 11, 2020
What People are Saying
This is the same freeway that #mo3 was shot on. Do you think @TRAPBOYFREDDY had something to do with the shooting since they had beef ? 🤔 #mo3dead pic.twitter.com/rOqpHGzH9j
— ᴛʜᴇ ᴅᴇᴇᴘ ᴇɴᴅ.🦈 (@IGthrowedtbh) November 11, 2020
Mo3 Death happened few days after Atlanta rapper King Von, an up-and-comer in the Chicago drill scene, was killed after being involved in a shooting in Atlanta on Friday morning, November 6.
View this post on Instagram
#TSRTPrayersUp: #TeaMates, please keep the family of #Mo3 in your prayers as it’s being reported that he was shot on the Dallas freeway. ____________________________ According to @theshaderoom, they exclusively spoke to the Dallas Police Department and can confirm that a fatal shooting did occur on the RL Thornton Freeway. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by police, even though people suspect the fatal victim is Mo3. ______________________________ We will continue to keep you updated #TeaMates ! 🙏🏾❤️
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
View this post on Instagram
RIP #MO3… TMZ just confirmed he has passed away… Follow: @yojwayy
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sitting with a heavy heart…..RIL (god son) mannnnnn…….#mo3 #mo3badazz
Rip mo3 & what i think is fucked up is i saw his body on the road & they didn’t cover him even after he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was literally just laying there surrounded by people. I did not record but that shit was horrible to see how they had no respect for him
— ♚ Luka❍ 12:00 (@luvinorbit) November 11, 2020
Sad stuff man, found out about him like two years ago really talented guy, however I study the practice of Gematria which is used by all factions of entertainment industry to ritually sacrifice these artist on very STRATEGIC Dates, to see the actually proof of what I’m saying check out @seethruthescript for more insight, RIP to this man! Believe me this wasn’t by accident!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.