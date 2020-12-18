Moacir Antônio Zini Death -Dead – Obituary :Moacir Antônio Zini has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Moacir Antônio Zini Death -Dead – Obituary :Moacir Antônio Zini has Died .

Moacir Antônio Zini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative @DNDi It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Moacir Antônio Zini, a patient advocate from Brazil with whom we worked closely. Moacir fought cutaneous leishmaniasis for more than 20 years and lent his voice and image to raise awareness for this neglected disease.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.