Moacir Antônio Zini Death -Dead – Obituary :Moacir Antônio Zini has Died .

Moacir Antônio Zini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of Moacir Antônio Zini, a patient advocate from Brazil with whom we worked closely.

Moacir fought cutaneous leishmaniasis for more than 20 years and lent his voice and image to raise awareness for this neglected disease. pic.twitter.com/69Se6ONOrQ

— Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (@DNDi) December 18, 2020