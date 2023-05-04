“mobile home deaths” Today : Mobile home resident discovered deceased in Woodway residence

Two People Found Dead in Magnolia House Fire

In the early morning of Thursday, two people were found dead after a house fire in Magnolia, Texas. The Magnolia Fire Department responded to Woodway off FM 1486 around 3 a.m. to find a doublewide mobile home on fire.

Firefighters entered the home and found one person just inside the front door and another about eight feet inside the home. Both were pronounced dead. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office suspects that they were the senior residents of the home, but their identities and cause of death will be confirmed through an autopsy.

The fire started near the back of the home, and it appears that the two people were overwhelmed by smoke as they tried to get out through the front door. Officials say the door was locked by a double-keyed deadbolt, which required a key on the inside to unlock. This made it difficult for the residents to escape.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office recommends using a single-cylinder lock that has a thumb turn on the inside or leaving the key in the lock or hanging nearby. Four Montgomery County residents have died in home fires in the last month, emphasizing the importance of having working smoke alarms in every bedroom and hallway.

“As I always say, you’ve got 90 seconds or a minute and a half to get out of the house if your smoke alarms go off,” says Magnolia Fire Chief Jeff Hevey. “If you awake and you’re already choking on the smoke, and the smoke is what woke you up, your time is greatly reduced to get out of the house safely.”

Officials also recommend having two ways to quickly get out during a fire, such as a door and a window. Following these safety guidelines can help prevent tragic incidents like this.

It is important to stress the significance of fire safety and to take preventative measures to keep homes and residents safe. With the right tools and knowledge, we can work towards preventing accidents like this from happening again.

News Source : FOX 26 Digital

Source Link :2 found dead in mobile home on Woodway/