mobile network complaints: What You Can Do About the Most Frequent Mobile Network Complaints

A Third of Mobile Users Experience Problems with their Network Providers

A recent survey conducted by Which? has revealed that 33% of mobile phone users in the UK have experienced problems with their network provider in the past year. The survey, which took into account the opinions of 3,400 mobile customers, found that the most common grievances were poor phone signal, unwanted marketing communications, price increases, and poor customer service. Three, Asda, and Lycamobile were the providers with the highest number of customers who had experienced problems.

If you’re one of the many mobile phone users who have been experiencing issues with their network provider, read on to discover the biggest issues and find out how to solve them.

Signal and Network Issues

20% of mobile phone users reported problems with signal and network connection. Complaints were focused on three main issues: constantly poor phone signal, continuous but brief network dropouts, and network outages that lasted for more than a day.

The solution: complain about poor mobile network service. If you have experienced poor service for a certain amount of time, you may be entitled to leave your contract without penalty. You may also be entitled to a refund or an additional credit in some circumstances. Contact your provider and see if they can resolve or improve any specific issues.

If your provider fails to fix problems in a timely manner, follow their formal complaints procedure. If your problem remains unresolved after eight weeks, you can complain to an independent Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) scheme. Ofcom has approved two ADR schemes: CISAS and Ombudsman Services: Communications. If you continually have poor phone signal or network issues, try switching mobile provider.

Unwanted Marketing

5% of customers complained about receiving unwanted or irritating marketing communication from their provider. This includes phone calls, texts, and emails.

The solution: opt out and block communications. Opt out of marketing communications through your account page online or through your provider app. Alternatively, try blocking any phone numbers that frequently call or text you.

Customer Service

14% of mobile users experienced problems with customer service in the past year. Complaints were related to website and online account management, difficulty contacting the provider with issues, poor customer service, receiving incorrect or high bills, and problems resolving queries.

The solution: switch networks for better performance. If you’re not getting a good service from your provider, don’t be afraid to switch. Our survey found that 40% of customers have not changed their provider for 5 or more years, but these providers are regularly out-performed by smaller networks, whose customers are more inclined to switch providers, looking for low-cost deals and better services.

Price Increases

5% of consumers complained about their mobile provider increasing prices, with some believing the increase was unexpected or unreasonable.

The solution: switch and save, and get savvy with your bills. Switching from a contract to a rolling Sim-only deal can protect you from inflation as these deals don’t tend to increase as significantly. If you’re struggling with the cost of your mobile phone bill, contact your provider and see what they can do to relieve the financial pressure. There are also plenty of ways you can cut costs by keeping an eye on various expenses.

In conclusion, if you’re experiencing problems with your mobile network provider, don’t hesitate to take action. Complain about poor mobile network service, opt out of unwanted marketing communications, switch networks for better performance, and switch to a rolling Sim-only deal to protect yourself from inflation. By taking these steps, you can ensure that you’re getting the best possible service from your mobile provider.

Mobile network connectivity issues Slow internet speed on mobile networks Mobile network coverage problems Inconsistent network signal strength Billing and payment disputes with mobile network providers

News Source : Adam Snook

Source Link :The most common mobile network complaints (and what to do about them)/