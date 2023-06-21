Mobile Police Report Fatal Shooting at Nearby Motel today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a statement from the Mobile Police Department, a man was fatally shot at a nearby motel on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at Spanish Oaks Inn, where officers responded to a reported shooting around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a 20-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be disclosed once his next of kin have been notified, and an ongoing investigation is currently being conducted. Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department or their local law enforcement agency. In a separate incident, Mobile PD reported that drugs were thrown out of a car window during a police chase that ended in a crash.

News Source : Summer Poole

Source Link :Man killed in shooting at local motel: Mobile Police/