model: Curvy Model Ashley Schultz: Bio, Age, Weight, Relationships, Net Worth, and Outfit Ideas

Introduction

Ashley Schultz is a curvy model plus size, born on November 1, 1989, in California, USA. She has been a prominent figure in the modeling industry, inspiring women with her confidence and body positivity. She has also been a brand ambassador and influencer, promoting various fashion brands and products on her social media platforms. In this article, we will delve into Ashley Schultz’s bio, age, weight, relationships, net worth, and outfits idea.

Bio

Ashley Schultz started her modeling career at the age of 18, and since then, she has been a force to reckon with in the plus-size modeling industry. Her unique physique and confidence have earned her numerous modeling contracts and brand endorsements. She has worked with various fashion brands such as Forever 21, Torrid, and Fashion Nova. Her rise to fame has also seen her featured in several magazines such as Plus Model Magazine and Curvaceous Magazine.

Age

Ashley Schultz was born on November 1, 1989, which makes her 32 years old. Despite her age, she has managed to maintain her youthful looks and physique, which has been an inspiration to many women.

Weight

As a plus-size model, Ashley Schultz’s weight has never been an issue. She embraces her curves and promotes body positivity, encouraging women to love their bodies regardless of their size. Her confidence and self-love have been an inspiration to many women struggling with body image issues.

Relationships

Ashley Schultz’s relationship status is not clear as she keeps her personal life private. However, she has been seen on social media with her close friend and fellow model, Tabria Majors, sparking rumors of a possible relationship. Nonetheless, Ashley Schultz has not confirmed nor denied the rumors, leaving her fans guessing.

Net Worth

Ashley Schultz’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. Her modeling career and brand endorsements have contributed significantly to her wealth. She has also been a brand ambassador for various products, including hair extensions and body shapers.

Outfits Idea

Ashley Schultz’s sense of style is impeccable, and she has inspired many women with her fashion choices. Here are some outfit ideas inspired by Ashley Schultz:

Casual Chic

Ashley Schultz loves to keep it simple but chic, and a casual outfit never goes wrong. Pair a white t-shirt with high-waisted jeans and sneakers for a relaxed yet stylish look.

Bold Prints

Ashley Schultz is not afraid to rock bold prints, and you shouldn’t be too. A leopard print dress paired with black boots and a leather jacket is an excellent choice for a night out.

Denim on Denim

Denim on denim is a trend that never gets old, and Ashley Schultz knows how to rock it. Pair a denim jacket with jeans and a white t-shirt for a casual yet stylish look.

Conclusion

Ashley Schultz is a force to reckon with in the plus-size modeling industry. Her confidence and body positivity have been an inspiration to many women struggling with body image issues. Her rise to fame has seen her work with various fashion brands and featured in several magazines. Her sense of style is impeccable, and she has inspired many women with her fashion choices. We hope this article has given you a glimpse of Ashley Schultz’s bio, age, weight, relationships, net worth, and outfits idea.

Plus size model Ashley Schultz bio Ashley Schultz age and weight Ashley Schultz relationships and dating life Ashley Schultz net worth and career Ashley Schultz outfit ideas for curvy women