Moderate Obituary: Marine Park Brooklyn New York Mourns the Loss of Caleigh Duggan

Obituary: Caleigh Duggan

Caleigh Duggan, a resident of Marine Park in Brooklyn, New York, passed away recently. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Caleigh was known for her kind heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering positivity. She had a passion for helping others and dedicated much of her time to volunteering at local charities and organizations.

Her passing has left a void in the lives of her family and friends, but they take comfort in knowing that she has left a lasting impact on the world around her. Caleigh’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time on this earth.

Although she is no longer with us, Caleigh’s memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her. Rest in peace, Caleigh Duggan.

