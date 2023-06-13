Moderately Reported: Obituary of Caleigh Duggan from Marine Park, Brooklyn, New York

Remembering Caleigh Duggan of Marine Park, Brooklyn, New York

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Caleigh Duggan, who left us too soon on [date of passing]. She was a beloved member of the Marine Park community in Brooklyn, New York.

Caleigh was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. Her positive attitude towards life was contagious, and she always went out of her way to help others. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

We ask that you keep Caleigh’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May she rest in peace, knowing that she touched the lives of many and left a positive impact on the world.

