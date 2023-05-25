“modern-day slavery”: TV Shows: Exploring the Underlying Causes of Contemporary Slavery

The Global Issue of Modern-Day Slavery: A Report Finds 50 Million People Affected

As of 2021, approximately 50 million people around the world are victims of modern-day slavery, according to the International Rights Group’s report, Walk Free. This number has increased by 10 million within just five years, and a variety of factors contribute to this complex issue.

Factors Contributing to Modern-Day Slavery

Extreme weather, migration, and armed conflicts are exposing entire communities to exploitation. Low-income countries are at the centre of this issue, but findings show that consumerism and demands from rich nations are also contributing to the problem.

The Importance of Addressing Modern-Day Slavery

The fact that 50 million people are affected by modern-day slavery is a global crisis that requires urgent attention. Not only is it a violation of human rights, but it also has serious economic and social consequences.

Efforts to End Modern-Day Slavery

Efforts to end modern-day slavery are ongoing, but progress is slow. The Walk Free report highlights the need for more action, including:

1. Raising Awareness

Many people are unaware of the scope of the problem, which makes it difficult to address. Raising awareness is crucial to building public support and political will to take action.

2. Strengthening Laws and Enforcement Mechanisms

Existing laws must be strengthened to protect vulnerable populations from exploitation. Enforcement mechanisms must also be improved to ensure that those who violate the law are held accountable.

3. Providing Support for Victims

Victims of modern-day slavery require support to rebuild their lives. This includes access to healthcare, education, and job training.

4. Addressing Consumer Demand

Consumer demand for products and services that rely on modern-day slavery must be addressed. Companies have a responsibility to ensure that their supply chains are free from exploitation.

Expert Perspectives

To gain further insight into this critical issue, Mohammed Jamjoom speaks with three experts:

Sophie Otiende – CEO of the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery and a survivor of human trafficking

Otiende highlights the importance of providing support for victims, saying, “We need to start treating survivors as survivors, not as victims.” She emphasizes the need for long-term support, including access to education and economic opportunities.

Phil Robertson – deputy director of the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch

Robertson emphasizes the need for stronger laws and enforcement mechanisms, stating that “We need to make sure that governments are doing their job in terms of protecting people.” He also highlights the need for greater transparency in supply chains and an end to forced labour.

Grace Forrest – founding director of Walk Free

Forrest emphasizes the importance of addressing consumer demand, stating that “We need to hold companies accountable for their actions and ensure that they’re transparent.” She also highlights the need for international cooperation to address modern-day slavery.

Conclusion

The issue of modern-day slavery affects 50 million people globally and requires urgent attention. Efforts to end this crisis must include raising awareness, strengthening laws and enforcement mechanisms, providing support for victims, and addressing consumer demand. International cooperation is also necessary to address this complex issue.

