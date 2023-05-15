Modern Family Cast : Meet the Cast of Modern Family: A Look at the Actors Behind the Characters

A Glimpse into the Actors Portraying the Characters on Modern Family

The Cast of Modern Family: A Closer Look at the Actors Behind the Iconic Characters

Modern Family has been on the air for over a decade now, and throughout those ten years, the show has become one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. The show has managed to resonate with audiences from all walks of life, thanks in large part to its relatable characters and their hilarious antics. But who are the actors behind these iconic characters? In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the cast of Modern Family and the actors who bring these characters to life.

Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett)

Ed O’Neill is no stranger to the small screen, having previously starred in the hit show Married… with Children. In Modern Family, O’Neill plays the patriarch of the Pritchett family, Jay. O’Neill has received critical acclaim for his performance on the show, including multiple Emmy nominations.

Sofia Vergara (Gloria Pritchett)

Sofia Vergara is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood today, and her role as Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family has only added to her fame. Vergara’s portrayal of Gloria, Jay’s wife, has earned her four Emmy nominations and helped make her one of the highest-paid actresses on television.

Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy)

Julie Bowen plays Claire Dunphy, the matriarch of the Dunphy family. Bowen has been with the show since its first season and has won two Emmy Awards for her performance. Before Modern Family, Bowen had a successful career in television and film, including a recurring role on the hit medical drama ER.

Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy)

Ty Burrell plays Phil Dunphy, Claire’s husband and the father of their three children. Burrell has won two Emmy Awards for his performance on the show and has become one of the most beloved characters on television. Before Modern Family, Burrell had a successful career in theater and appeared in several films and television shows.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays Mitchell Pritchett, Jay and Gloria’s son and Claire’s younger brother. Ferguson has received critical acclaim for his performance on the show, including five Emmy nominations. Before Modern Family, Ferguson appeared in several theater productions and had a recurring role on the show The Class.

Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker)

Eric Stonestreet plays Cameron Tucker, Mitchell’s partner and the father of their adopted daughter. Stonestreet has won two Emmy Awards for his performance on the show and has become one of the most beloved characters on television. Before Modern Family, Stonestreet appeared in several television shows and films, including a recurring role on the show CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy)

Ariel Winter plays Alex Dunphy, the middle child of the Dunphy family. Winter has been with the show since its first season and has grown up in front of the camera. Before Modern Family, Winter appeared in several television shows and films, including a recurring role on the show ER.

Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado)

Rico Rodriguez plays Manny Delgado, Gloria’s son from a previous marriage. Rodriguez has received critical acclaim for his performance on the show, including a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Before Modern Family, Rodriguez appeared in several television shows and films, including a recurring role on the show Cory in the House.

In conclusion

The cast of Modern Family has become one of the most beloved ensembles in television history. From Ed O’Neill’s patriarchal Jay to Sofia Vergara’s fiery Gloria, each actor has brought their own unique talents to the show and helped make it the phenomenon that it is today. It’s no wonder that Modern Family has become one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, thanks in large part to the incredible actors who bring these characters to life.

Modern Family actors Modern Family cast members Modern Family characters Modern Family season 11 cast Modern Family cast salaries