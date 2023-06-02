Modernising Agriculture Sector: Pakistan’s Prime Minister initiates measures to modernize agriculture industry

Pakistan Government Taking Steps to Modernize Agriculture Sector: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the Pakistani government is taking steps to modernize the agriculture sector to make the country self-sufficient in food production. During a meeting with Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sharif stated that the government is allocating resources for the supply of quality seeds, solarization of tube wells and machinery to farmers in the upcoming budget. The Prime Minister added that the government is also ensuring the best support prices for the crops of sugarcane, cotton, and wheat so that farmers can get good income from their hard work.

Investing in Agriculture for Value Addition

Sharif stated that the government, along with farmers, would invest in agriculture to create value addition in this sector. This investment in the agriculture sector will help Pakistan become self-sufficient in food production. Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the Prime Minister about the progress in the implementation of the farmers’ package and the plan of the Ministry for the upcoming crops. He also briefed Sharif about the strategy in the next financial year to bring about innovation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

Meetings with MNAs to Discuss Political Situation and Development Projects

In separate meetings with members of National Assembly, including Ali Musa Gilani, Riazul Haq, and Khalid Javed Warraich, the Prime Minister discussed problems related to their constituencies, development projects, and the prevailing political situation in the country. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar was present in the meetings.

Allocating Resources for Supply of Quality Seeds to Farmers

The Prime Minister’s announcement of allocating resources for the supply of quality seeds to farmers is a significant step towards modernizing the agriculture sector in Pakistan. With the help of quality seeds, farmers can increase their crop yields, which will help Pakistan become self-sufficient in food production. The solarization of tube wells and the provision of machinery to farmers will also help them increase their productivity and income.

Ensuring Best Support Prices for Sugarcane, Cotton and Wheat Crops

The government’s announcement of ensuring the best support prices for sugarcane, cotton, and wheat crops is also a significant step towards supporting farmers in Pakistan. With the help of good support prices, farmers can get a fair price for their crops, which will help them improve their livelihoods and invest more in their farms. This step will also help Pakistan become self-sufficient in food production.

Investing in Agriculture for Value Addition

The government’s plan to invest in agriculture for value addition is also a significant step towards modernizing the agriculture sector in Pakistan. With the help of value addition, farmers can increase the value of their crops, which will help them earn more income. This step will also help Pakistan increase its exports and improve its economy.

Conclusion

The Prime Minister’s announcement of modernizing the agriculture sector in Pakistan is a significant step towards making the country self-sufficient in food production. The allocation of resources for the supply of quality seeds, solarization of tube wells, and machinery to farmers, along with ensuring the best support prices for sugarcane, cotton, and wheat crops, will help farmers improve their livelihoods and invest more in their farms. The government’s plan to invest in agriculture for value addition will also help Pakistan increase its exports and improve its economy.

Source Link :Govt taking steps to modernise agriculture sector: PM – Pakistan/

