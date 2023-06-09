Modesto Resident Emmanuel Gomez Killed Attempting to Thwart Burglary Suspects: Obituary

Emmanuel Gomez, Modesto Man, Killed While Attempting to Stop Burglary Suspects

Emmanual Gomez, a 30-year-old resident of Modesto, California, died after being shot while trying to stop burglary suspects on September 7, 2021. The incident happened late at night when Gomez noticed suspicious activity near his neighbor’s property.

Gomez, who was known for being a caring and community-oriented individual, immediately took action to protect his neighbor’s property. He confronted the suspects, and a physical altercation ensued, during which he was shot multiple times. Despite efforts from first responders, Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects, two men, were later apprehended by the police and charged with murder. Gomez’s family and friends, as well as the community, have been left in shock and mourning over the tragic loss of such a selfless and brave individual.

Emmanuel Gomez will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and courage. His death serves as a tragic reminder of the risks that come with trying to protect one’s community.

