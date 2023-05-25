Modi: A Guru and Boss According to Papua New Guinea and Australia’s Prime Ministers, as Revealed by Jaishankar

Modi is guru, boss, why did the PM of Papua New Guinea and Australia say so?

Introduction:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hailed as a “guru” and a “boss” by the Prime Ministers of Papua New Guinea and Australia. The comments were made during a virtual summit of the Quad countries, which includes India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. The remarks have sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the reason behind such praise for the Indian Prime Minister.

The Story Behind the Praise:

During the virtual summit, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, said that Modi was a “guru” and a “boss” who had brought about significant changes in India. He praised Modi’s leadership in transforming India into a digital superpower and his efforts to promote sustainable development. Marape also stated that Papua New Guinea could learn from India’s experience in these areas.

Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia, echoed Marape’s sentiments, describing Modi as a “guru” and a “boss” who had shown great leadership in the face of challenges. He praised Modi’s efforts to improve the lives of people in India, particularly those living in rural areas. Morrison also highlighted India’s role in the Indo-Pacific region and its importance as a strategic partner for Australia.

The Debate on Social Media:

The comments by the Prime Ministers of Papua New Guinea and Australia have sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the reason behind such praise for the Indian Prime Minister. Some have suggested that the praise may be politically motivated, as India seeks to strengthen its ties with the Quad countries. Others have argued that the praise is genuine, and that Modi’s leadership has been instrumental in bringing about positive changes in India.

Conclusion:

The praise heaped on Narendra Modi by the Prime Ministers of Papua New Guinea and Australia has sparked a debate on social media. While some have questioned the reason behind the praise, others have argued that it is genuine, and that Modi’s leadership has been instrumental in bringing about positive changes in India. Whatever the reason, it is clear that Modi’s leadership has been widely recognized, not just in India, but across the world.

