“Modi government achievements”: “Live with Rahul Kanwal: Examining 10 Transformations by NaMo in India’s 9 Years Under Modi Government”

Introduction

On May 30, 2021, the Narendra Modi-led government completed nine years in office. The occasion was marked by a special broadcast of NewsTrack with Rahul Kanwal Live discussing the 10 ways NaMo has changed India.

The 10 Ways NaMo Has Changed India

1. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

One of the flagship programs of the Modi government, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, was launched in 2014 to achieve the vision of a clean India. With the help of public participation, the program has been successful in improving the cleanliness and hygiene in many areas of the country.

2. Digital India

The Digital India campaign was launched in 2015 to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. The program has been successful in connecting people in remote areas to the internet, improving digital infrastructure, and promoting e-governance.

3. Make in India

Launched in 2014, the Make in India campaign aims to promote manufacturing in India and make the country a global manufacturing hub. The program has been successful in attracting foreign investment and boosting the manufacturing sector in the country.

4. Jan Dhan Yojana

The Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in 2014 with the aim of providing financial inclusion to all citizens of the country. The program has been successful in opening bank accounts for millions of people and providing them with access to financial services.

5. Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat, launched in 2018, is the world’s largest government-funded healthcare program. The program aims to provide healthcare coverage to 500 million people in the country. The program has been successful in providing free or subsidized healthcare to millions of people.

6. Ujjwala Yojana

The Ujjwala Yojana, launched in 2016, aims to provide clean cooking fuel to households below the poverty line. The program has been successful in providing LPG connections to millions of households and reducing the health hazards associated with traditional cooking fuels.

7. Skill India

Launched in 2015, Skill India aims to provide vocational training to millions of young people in the country. The program has been successful in providing skill training to millions of people and improving their employability.

8. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao was launched in 2015 with the aim of improving the status of girls in the country. The program has been successful in raising awareness about the importance of girls’ education and improving the sex ratio in many areas.

9. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to provide affordable housing to all citizens of the country. The program has been successful in providing housing to millions of people and improving their standard of living.

10. GST

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in 2017 to simplify the tax system in the country. The program has been successful in eliminating multiple taxes and reducing the compliance burden on businesses.

Conclusion

The Narendra Modi-led government has undertaken various initiatives to transform India into a modern, developed country. The 10 ways NaMo has changed India discussed in NewsTrack with Rahul Kanwal Live are just a few examples of the government’s efforts to improve the lives of the citizens of the country. The government’s programs have been successful in improving the country’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and standard of living. With the completion of nine years in office, the Modi government is expected to continue its efforts to make India a prosperous and developed country.

